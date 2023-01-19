AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Tuesday discussed proposed revisions to the county’s solar ordinance, which will be presented to the DeKalb County Plan Commission for its consideration.
The proposed “red-lined” revisions were presented by Commissioner Mike Watson and were discussed and, in some cases, further modified by Watson and Commissioners William Hartman and Todd Sanderson.
One of Watson’s proposed revisions would have capped the total area in DeKalb County designated as a Commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District at 12,000 acres.
Hartman said he was more in favor of 5,000 acres, while Sanderson suggested 6,000 acres. Watson said for DeKalb County, 5% would be 7,500 acres.
As a proposed revision, the commissioners ultimately settled on the total area in DeKalb County designated as a CSESO District shall not exceed 6,000 acres.
The commissioners also agreed that solar developers will be required to include adequate wildlife corridors when making a fencing plan. These should be considered on a case-by-case basis, the noted.
The commissioners spent time discussing proposed setbacks for solar panels from adjacent, non-participating landowners with pre-existing residential dwellings.
Hartman suggested a 400-foot setback with a buffer for panels on one side of a dwelling, increasing to 800 feet on a second side, 1,200 feet on a third side and 1,600 feet on a fourth side across a road, including the road right-of-way.
Sanderson proposed simplifying that, with setbacks being 400 feet with a buffer for panels on one side of a dwelling, 600 feet on each side for panels on two sides of a dwelling, and 800 feet on each side for panels on three sides.
The commissioners agreed on a proposed 1,000-foot setback for homes with panels on four sides, which would include a road.
The commissioners agreed on a proposal that would allow non-participating landowners and solar developers to negotiate and come up with lesser setback distances that are agreeable to both parties.
“I suppose if a non-participating owner wants to have solar panels closer to their house, they can do it,” Sanderson said. “That’s up to them. That’s true ownership of property rights, if you really look at it, so someone doesn’t mind them being closer, I don’t have a problem with it, other than if it affects their neighbor.”
“What this does is put this back on the solar companies’ plate to have those conversations with non-participating owners if they want to have a lesser setback and eat up less leased ground,” said Chris Gaumer, director of development services for the county.
“The plan commission does not want to have those conversations and be the mediator for solar panels and non-participating owners. That was something the plan commission was adamant about from day one was that these solar companies have got to converse with these non-participating owners to come up with a compromise themselves, and this puts it back in the ordinance, what the plan commission originally wanted.”
“If someone wants them closer to their house, I don’t have a problem with that, but I still say the standard ought to be 400 with a buffer, and then six, eight and then a thousand … and then if they want to make a deal and say ‘Hey, yeah, put it 200 foot from my foundation, sign off on it.’ If you can’t sell your house later that’s your problem … that’s your property rights,” said Sanderson.
“OK, I think we’re good there then,” Hartman agreed.
On the issue of buffers and landscaping, Watson noted the purpose of those is to hide panels from non-adjacent participating landowners with a pre-existing primary structure. He proposed language stating a buffer and landscaping can consist of a berm, fence and plantings, so long as it screens. The total height of the buffer must be agreed on by the solar company and adjacent non-participating landowners and be submitted as part of the development plan, commissioners agreed.
The commissioners also agreed including proposed language that requires a solar company to replace landscaping and plantings within one year or the next planting season if any plant material dies.
Gaumer will incorporate the commissioners’ proposed revisions into a final version, which will come back to the commissioners before being considered by the plan commission. Final adoption of any revisions will go back to the commissioners.
After the commissioners’ discussion, Hartman offered five minutes of comment time to a representative on each side of the solar issue.
“When permits are denied through the county, I know there’s been some conversation about lawsuits,” said C.R. 47 resident Jake Butler.
“If I were to say that I have a permit that’s getting denied by the commissioners, would it be suffice to say that if I had agreements with a wildlife preservation team to come in and help me build an animal sanctuary and you guys deny it, I could turn around and sue you guys for those legal ramifications? Or is specifically that we’re fearmongering from the commissioners’ side of the house to get these items passed with this fearmongering of lawsuits?”
“I certainly take exception to the characterization of anything being fearmongering and I think its deplorable this thing has deteriorated to the state that if you don’t agree with us you’re the enemy and it’s just ridiculous,” Watson said.
He asked the commissioners’ attorney, Andrew Kruse, to talk about vested interest doctrine and the potential for lawsuits from private transactions.
“If there are companies that have completed applications on file, and then you go change the ordinance, let’s say 30 days later, so somebody has a completed application with completed signed contracts and everything and its completed, and then you decide to change the ordinance afterwards, I think the weight of the case law is the courts are going to look at grandfathering in the old law for the completed applications if there’s contracts and money spent supporting it,” Kruse said.
“Complete as in submitted or approved?” Sanderson asked.
“Completely submitted,” Kruse replied.
“My understanding is right now there are no applications that are completely submitted in all parts of their application. There is some gray area of money invested and so forth, but I would lean toward saying if there’s a completed application, you’ve got a risk of a lawsuit.”
Trena Raudebush, representing the Sculpin solar project, asked how they could have conversations with commissioners and address questions that have been raised.
“I think if we laid out the ordinance properly, there’s really no discussion past that. In other words, you submit the plan and it goes to the review, and if it gets approved, it gets approved and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Sanderson said.
“I think common sense prevails in what we’ve already talked about. I think what we’ve put into the ordinance is common sense and its taken into your interests, their interests, everyone’s interests.”
“These suggestions today will go to the plan commission for their deliberation and discussion. Part of that process is a public hearing, which obviously, you will have ample opportunity to talk about all those things at that point. And if you have some written rebuttals or whatever, you’re certainly more than welcome to submit those as well,” Watson told Raudebush.
