AUBURN — Credent Wealth Management recently announced Joe Haupert as a new Partner to the firm.
Operating in Indiana, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Kentucky, Credent is one of a small group of GIPS-compliant, fee-only fiduciaries.
Haupert joined Credent in 2021 with over two decades of diverse experience in business operations, including a senior position at a $500 million global entity. He holds a Bachelor of Business Management from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Francis. His commitment to purpose, impact, and excellence have strengthened Credent’s marketing, client experience, and corporate development.
“By definition, partners are a pair of people engaged together in the same activity. I’m honored to partner with Credent on our mission: ‘To guide clients throughout life’s most important financial events with service and expertise above and beyond client expectations.’ Seeing that come true every day for our clients is what’s important,” Haupert said.
Haupert also values time with his family, attends and coaches his kids’ extracurricular activities, and serves as an active member of County Line Church of God.
