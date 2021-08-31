LAOTTO — After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, Abbey Russell was crowned 2021 Miss Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in a field of six contestants in a pageant held at Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto Sunday evening.
The pageant kicks of the Labor Day holiday weekend of events for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
The closed pageant was open to those who work, reside or attend school in Steuben, DeKalb and Allen counties.
Russell is a graduate of Leo High School and a recent graduate of Taylor University. She is currently a medical student at Indiana University Fort Wayne. She played the piano for her talent.
Russell’s platform is “Raising the volume for hearing loss awareness and advocacy.” She has utilized a cochlear implant since 2020. The new Miss ACD credits her lack of hearing to allow her to listen intently, being an advocate for herself and others to achieve their dreams.
In June, she will compete in the Miss Indiana Scholarship Pageant, a preliminary to the Miss America Pageant.
First runner-up was Megan Riehle. She is a graduate of Edgerton High School and nursing student at Indiana University Fort Wayne and is a veteran’s advocate.
Brittany Alwine of Fort Wayne was second runner-up. She is a graduate of Trine University. She previously held the title of Miss ACD in 2018. Her talent was tap dancing and her platform was “Get Fit with Brit: encouraging people of all ages to live a healthy lifestyle.”
Alayna Thornton, Kaitlyn Bestul and Kathleen Peters rounded out the field of contestants.
Judging was based on private interview, talent on stage question, evening gown and platform statement.
Victoria Ruble served as titleholder for 2020-2021 seasons.
Pageant directors were Brenda Wigginton and Courtney Wigginton.
