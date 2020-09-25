WATERLOO — DeKalb High School seniors Lillian Brown and Sonia Chaudhari have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, Principal Marcus Wagner announced Friday.
Letters of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors, a news release said.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for National Merit Scholarship Corp. “These students represent a valuable natural resource. Recognizing their accomplishments as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Wagner said the school is proud of Brown and Chaudhari for being named commended students and the work they have done with their rigorous academic schedules.
As well as excelling in the classroom, Brown has been an active member of the track and field team, choir and theater production and is a member of National Honor Society.
Chaudhari is a member of the Baron Brigade, jazz band and Spanish Club
Both serve in a wide variety of school- and community-sponsored clubs.
Wagner said Brown and Chaudhari are well-deserving of being commended for their academic accomplishments, and the school congratulates them on their commendations.
