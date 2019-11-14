AUBURN — Auburn will gain a new mayor at the start of 2020, but its Board of Works and Public Safety will retain a familiar look.
Mayor-elect Mike Ley said this week he will keep Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee as his appointments to the board. The mayor and his two appointees make up the three-member board that oversees city utilities and departments.
The returning members have served a combined 30 years on the board.
“I feel that’s very valuable,” Ley said about the experience of Horrom and McAfee.
“They both have an interest in it. It’s something they want to participate in, so I think it’s a really good thing,” Ley added.
Ley said he also will keep W. Erik Weber as city attorney and Eugene Bosworth as assistant city attorney.
Horrom has served on the board since 2013, when current Mayor Norm Yoder appointed him to replace the late Jack Randinelli.
“I’ve enjoyed my work with the Board of Works and was pleased that Mike asked us to stay on for the continuity,” Horrom said.
Horrow retired in April 2018 from a long career as co-owner of Brown & Brown Insurance in Auburn. He serves as president of the board of directors for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Before joining the Board of Works, Horrom was a member of the Auburn Plan Commission.
McAfee brings 24 years of experience on the board, He first served from 1984-through 1987, when he also held a seat on the Auburn Common Council.
McAfee returned to the board when he was appointed by Yoder in 2000, and he has served during all 20 years of Yoder’s tenure as mayor.
“It gives ma a chance to make a contribution to the city,” McAfee said. “I love Auburn — feel really lucky to be here.”
McAfee owned Auburn Abstract Co. from 1978 through 2017 and now is semi-retired, working for the business two days a week, he said.
“Mayor Yoder’s been easy to work for” during the past two decades, McAfee said. He expects a new mayor may require more time at first, “but I’m looking forward to it.”
