Today
Auburn Community Band concert in downtown Auburn before the Parade of Classics, 10:45 a.m.
Sunday
Fly on the Ford Tri-Motor, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hangar A. More information is at flytheford.org.
Tuesday
A Better Life, Brianna’s Hope substance abuse support group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, 6:30-8 p.m., meal provided.
Wednesday
DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association, meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. Registration at 10:30 a.m. Dennis Covert, president of the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, will speak. All retired teachers are welcome.
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Friday, Sept. 6
Free sneak preview screening of “Country Music,” a film by Ken Burns, 8 p.m. at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Into The Light Music Festival, 2:30-9 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 310 S. Center St., Auburn.
, sponsored by the DeKalb County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force.
Monday, Sept. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
A Better Life, Brianna’s Hope substance abuse support group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, 6:30-8 p.m., meal provided.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on Van Vleek Street.
Pedal 4 Paws Poker Run and After Party, featuring live music by Choice, Bubbas BBQ and auction items to benefit the DeKalb Humane Society. Depart 1 p.m. from the James Cultural Plaza, with final arrival at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Elks Lodge. All modes of transportation are welcome at this family-friendly event. Prizes will be awarded for the top three poker hands. Registration is $30. Register online at pedal4pawspokerrun.eventbrite.com by Sept. 1. Tickets for the after-party only may be purchased at the Auburn Elks Lodge, Carbaugh Jewelers or at the door for $10.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Image of Hope Ranch Fall Festival, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn, featuring pony rides, inflatable bounce houses, ranch tours, equine obstacle course demonstration, festival games, children’s activities, pumpkin painting, face painting and more. Admission free. Donations accepted.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Sunday, Sept. 29
DeKalb Community Band, Civil War Re-enactment concert, 1 p.m., Angola.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on Van Vleek Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, Oct. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
