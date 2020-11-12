AUBURN — The Children First Center and Auburn Kiwanis Club members will begin baking the popular Erton Manon pumpkin bread recipe this weekend to kick off the 49th-anniversary Holiday Loaf sales.
This year, Holiday Loaf will be available as a drive-through purchase in Auburn at two locations: Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., and Children First Center, 1752 Wesley Road, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Local retailers listed below also will have Holiday Loaf for sale beginning late Friday morning.
Children First Center will also host a drive-through purchasing option at its location all next week, starting Monday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. while supplies last.
Proceeds from the sale help support Children First Center’s services for vulnerable families and children in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
Children First Center and the Kiwanis Club will follow plans set forth by the DeKalb County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Holiday Loaf fundraiser. While baking and preparing the bread for sales, the volunteers will be following CDC guidelines for utilizing masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.
Holiday Loaves are individually wrapped and may be purchased for $3.50 per loaf.
Some businesses selling Holiday Loaf this year include:
• Albion: Albion Village Foods, Community State Bank;
• Angola: Campbell & Fetter Bank, ProFed Credit Union, Rural King, Sears, The Finishing Touch;
• Auburn: 1st Source Bank, Auburn Family Dentistry, Auburn Chrysler, Auburn Moose, Ben Davis Ford, Beacon Credit Union (both 7th Street and Grandstaff branches), Carbaugh Jewelers, Classic City NAPA, Community State Bank, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Heimach Senior Center, Hicksville Bank, Jeremiah’s, Mettert’s Water Care, Mike Thomas Realtors, ProFed Credit Union, Shear Expressions Salon, Sprinkling Can and The Star newspaper office;
• Butler: Kaiser’s, NAPA, Donaldson’s ACE Hardware;
• Corunna: Albright’s Grocery;
• Garrett: Beacon Credit Union, Garrett Hardware, Miller’s Grocery;
• Fremont: Pickle Factory at the Outlet Mall
• Hamilton: Hamilton Village Foods, Farmers State Bank;
• Kendallville: Baker’s Fruit & Flower Farm, Community State Bank, Rural King Supply, ProFed Credit Union; and
• St. Joe: Sechler’s Pickles.
Children First Center said it thanks the many organizations that purchase Holiday Loaf for their employees. Children First Center also thanks all of the project’s dedicated volunteers, along with the community, for their continued support of the center’s mission of “helping local families become all they can possibly be.”
