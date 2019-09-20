FORT WAYNE — “Rudy In Concert with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic” will be presented live at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne on Oct. 12.
Conducted by Associate Conductor Caleb Young, the 58-piece Fort Wayne Philharmonic will perform Oscar and Emmy-winning composer Jerry Goldsmith’s complete score live while the entire film is projected on a massive, 40-foot high-definition screen.
Special guests Rudy Ruettiger, the inspiration behind the film, and Decatur native and director David Anspaugh (also known for “Hoosiers”) will discuss their experiences creating the cinema classic with Fort Wayne’s NBC’s Tom Powell in the Embassy Theatre Mezzanine Lounge starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the concert are required to attend.
“Rudy is an iconic film, and even more pertinent to us in Fort Wayne, because it captures the spirit and ‘can-do’ attitude that is central to our Hoosier values,” said Managing Director James W. Palermo. “Having Rudy Ruettiger and David Anspaugh at the film screening with live orchestra is a dream come true for us at the Philharmonic. This timeless tale of the struggle over adversity and succeeding against the odds makes this presentation a must for the whole family.”
In the film, even as a young boy, Rudy (played by Sean Astin) is determined to join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. He goes to heroic lengths to win admission to Notre Dame. Once there, he becomes a walk-on player, serving as little more than a human tackling dummy against the starting players.
Bloody and unbeaten, Rudy wins the respect of his coach and other Irish players, who give him one shot at gridiron glory.
Composer Jerry Goldsmith also scored “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” “The Omen,” “Chinatown,” “Patton,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Papillon” and “Rambo.”
“Rudy In Concert” has been created by CineConcerts, in partnership with Sony Pictures. More information is online at rudyinconcert.com.
Ticket prices for “Rudy In Concert” start at $15. Tickets are available for purchase online at fwphil.org, in person at the Philharmonic box office, 4901 Fuller Drive, Fort Wayne, or by phone at 481-0777. The Philharmonic box office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday on Masterworks and Pops concert days only from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets also are available at the Embassy Theatre during normal operating hours. Full program and series information is available at fwphil.org.
Now entering its 76th season, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s mission is to inspire and foster a lifelong love of symphonic music through performance and education.
