AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 130 cases in the first 25 days of May, an average of 5.2 per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Tuesday’s new patients include one between ages 21-30; one from 61-70 years old; and one from 71-80 years old.
The new patients bring the total to 4,379 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 525 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 741,053 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 13,149 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from Monday. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported.
A total of 3,482,776 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,480,332 on Monday. A total of 10,347,677 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
The DeKalb County Health Department announced Monday that it will be closing its COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at Middaugh Hall permanently on Thursday.
As of Tuesday, a total of 5,048,216 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,603,648 first doses and 2,444,568 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
