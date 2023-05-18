AUBURN — The Auburn Community Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., in association with the Great Race Spring Regional Rally.
The concert is open to the public and there is no admission charge.
This year’s theme music is based on the historic company Gennett Records, a subsidiary of the Starr Piano Company. Gennett Records was an American record company and label in Richmond that flourished in the 1920s.
Gennett produced some of the earliest recordings by Louis Armstrong, Hoagy Carmichael and many others. The Auburn Community Band will emphasize this theme at Saturday’s concert. Examples of arrangements that will be performed are Beale Street Blues, Satchmo, and Duke Ellington in Concert.
Besides the theme music, the Auburn Community Band is planning to perform a wide variety of music this summer including, but not limited to, show tunes, rock ‘n’ roll, patriotic tunes, and marches for the summer 2023 season.
In the May through August time frame, the band will perform a total of eight concerts.
In June, the band will perform two concerts at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater: the first June 11 as part of the Flag Day event in association with Auburn Elks Post 1978; the second a concert on June 22.
The Auburn Community Band is very proud to celebrate its 41st anniversary in 2023. On May 20, 1982, the Auburn Community Band got together for the first time and made its first sound.
For more information about the Auburn Community Band, go to acbindiana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.