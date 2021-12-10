AUBURN — DeKalb County Community Corrections director of residential services Timothy Baker has retired, the agency has announced.
Baker has been a longtime member of the DeKalb County law enforcement community. He, along with his K-9, Brownie, retired on Oct. 8, Community Corrections Executive Director Kellie Knauer said.
“Tim spent 10 years with community corrections filling several key roles including field officer, advisory board chairman, field officer supervisor and most recently, director of residential services. Tim played a key role in the design and implementation of the community corrections residential program that was completed in late 2019,” Knauer said.
“Tim has always been an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police and spent the majority of his career as a firearms instructor and weapons specialist. Tim was also a K-9 handler.”
His service to DeKalb County law enforcement dates back to May 1978, when he began serving as a reserve police officer for the Waterloo Police Department. From January 1981 to January 1984 he served as a full-time patrolman with the Waterloo department, and from January 1984 to April 1985, was the assistant chief.
From April 1985 to February 1988, Baker was a full-time patrolman with the Garrett Police Department.
He joined the Auburn Police Department in February 1988 as a full-time patrolman. He became a sergeant with the department in March 1993 and served as a captain from June 1996 to June 2011.
Baker was employed as a part-time field officer with community corrections from August 2010 to June 2011.
From June 2011 to July 2017, he served as a special deputy/school resource officer with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. He was assigned to the DeKalb Central United School District with his K-9, Brownie.
Baker became director of residential services for community corrections in July 2017, serving in that position until his retirement in October.
“Tim’s expertise will not be lost as he will continue on in a part-time capacity with community corrections. He is a valuable asset to DeKalb County and we are grateful for his many years of dedicated service to the community,” Knauer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.