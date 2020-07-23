AUBURN — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred today around 11:30 a.m. at Jim’s Auto Repair, 1822 Phillip St., in south Auburn.
Police radio traffic reported that a man, approximately 30-40 years old, suffered a gunshot wound to his hip from a 9 mm handgun. First reports said two shots were fired.
Police reported taking two suspects into custody.
