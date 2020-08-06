LIMA, Ohio — DeKalb County resident Charis Schutt has been awarded a Rhodes State Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The Rhodes State College Foundation has made 153 scholarship awards totaling $156,563 to students. Over the past 20 years, the Foundation has awarded 2,123 scholarships to students, totaling $2.2 million through endowed and annual funds.
