ASHLEY — Country Meadow Elementary School is raising funds for a new playground.
The proposed modern, inclusive, revitalized playground will enable every child at Country Meadow to play together in a safe and accessible environment, regardless of their ability or age, said Principal Jane Bitting.
The school is inviting the community to help make the school's vision a reality.
"It is the companies and families in our community coming together that will help make this dream a reality," said Bitting.
The goal is to raise $350,000 from busimesses and families across the region.
"We know that $350,000 is a lot of money and it is what we are now dealing with for the cost of a playground due to the rising prices of everything involved," Bitting said in a fundraising letter.
"What once was a $175,000 quote has not doubled, which is why we are trying to raise these funds by the end of the summer so as to avoid any future price incrases."
Garrett State Bank is the project's first silver donor, donating $5,000.
The playground will feature a range of physical, social and sensory-based installations and will exceed the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A poured-in-place rubber surfacing will provide improved access and safety for children in wheelchairs or those with limited mobility. Partial shading will provide a break from the sun during hot weather.
Country Meadow's exisiting playground is 25 years old and has a mulch surface. It lacks safety, modern equipment and inclusive features and also lacks shade cover, Bitting said.
Fundraising is targeted to be complete by the fall. Construction is scheduled to take place during the summer of 2023 with completion targeted for fall 2023.
Permanent recognition will be given to all major donors. All donations are being made through the DeKalb Central Foundation. Anyone interested in donating can email Bitting for a donation packet at jbitting@dekalbcentral.net or may donate online through the foundation website at dekalbcentralfoundation.net/donate. Online donations must have a note in the notes section that the donation is for the Country Meadow Elementary playground.
