WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a new contract with teachers for 2019-21.
For 2019-2020, the contract includes a $2,250 pay increase for all teachers not at the top of the salary scale. The contract increases the salary for starting teachers from $37,750 to $40,000.
The salary for teachers at the top of the scale increases from $72,250 to $73,750. They also will receive $750 stipends.
Superintendent Steve Teders said the terms for 2019-2020 amount to raises of 2.1 to 6%, with the average being 4%.
For 2020-21, all teachers not at the top of the scale will receive $2,250 increases. The salary for teachers at the top of the scale will increase from $73,750 to $74,500. They also will receive a $750 or $1,500 stipend.
The terms for 2020-2021 amount to raises of 1 to 5.6%, with an average of 3.8%, Teders said.
Teachers who teach Advanced Placement or dual credit courses will receive $500 stipends.
A 2% increase in health insurance premiums is anticipated.
Teders noted the DeKalb Educators Association, which represents teachers in bargaining, approved the tentative agreement unanimously. He said there had been a “collaborative relationship” between the administration and the DEA throughout the negotiations process.
Jason Hunter, representing the DEA, agreed, and he thanked all those who had been involved in the process. Hunter said he was glad the contract runs for two school years.
“It was good,” Hunter said of the process.
Also Tuesday night, the board approved 4% pay increases for administrators for 2019-20. Salaries approved were: Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn, $108,732; Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider, $104,206; Human Resources Director Wendy Pettis, $86,810; DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner, $102,835; DeKalb High School Associate Principal Kelly Renier, $89,703; DeKalb Middle School Principal Matt Vince, $95,684; Country Meadow Elementary School Principal Michelle Molargik, $84,716; J.R. Watson Elementary School Principal Pam Shoemaker, $84,716; Waterloo Elementary School Principal Amanda Rice, $76,960; and DeKalb High School Athletic Director Chris Rhodes, $88,616.
According to a memorandum to the board, Teders’ raise will comply with the provisions listed in his contract, which is posted on the district’s website. Teders’ contract runs July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022, and includes a basic annual salary of $116,155. The basic salary will be reviewed for each year of the agreement and may be increased, but not reduced, according to the agreement.
Board member Greg Lantz voted against the administrative raises.
The board also approved a 4% increase for classified staff employees for 2019-2020 and a $67,382 salary for district digital communications specialist Kirsten Ziembo, which also reflects a 4% increase.
The board approved a 5.1% salary increase for middle school Director of Student Services Rhaianne Garrett. She will receive a salary of $50,952 for the 2019-20 school year.
The board approved increasing pay rates from $75 to $90 per day for an unlicensed substitute teacher; from $80 to $100 per day for a licensed substitute teacher; and from $13 to $15 per hour for a substitute nurse.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved school calendars for 2020-21 and 2021-22 that are similar to the current school year’s calendar. A survey was used to gather feedback from staff and parents, and more than 700 responses were received, Teders said in a memo to the board. Of those, 83.5% agreed or strongly agreed with keeping the school calendar the way it currently is set up, Teders added
For 2020-21, the first student day will be Aug. 10, 2020. There will be fall and spring breaks of one week each and a two-week winter break, with the first semester concluding prior to winter break. The last student day will be May 26, 2021. Graduation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021.
For 2021-22, the first student day will be Aug. 9, 2021. There will be fall and spring breaks of one week each and a two-week winter break, with the first semester concluding prior to winter break. The last student day will be May 25, 2022. Graduation will be Sunday, June 5, 2022.
The board voted to use the design services of Barton Coe Vilamaa for the James R. Watson Elementary School building project. The company designed and led the construction of McKenney-Harrison Elementary School a few years ago and will be able to carry over design features to the J.R. Watson project, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider told the board.
The board voted to accept a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation of DeKalb County’s Mother Goose on the Loose Giving Circle that will be used for literacy training.
The board approved two out-of-state trips. The high school girls basketball team will travel to Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, to watch the Michigan State-Nebraska women’s basketball game on Dec. 31. Former DeKalb player Leigha Brown now plays for Nebraska. The high school wrestling team will travel to Defiance, Ohio, to compete in the Defiance Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 27 and 28.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of high school special education teacher Cynthia Noye and the resignations of: bus driver Melinda Jackson; eighth-grade basketball coach Hollee Kubiszak; high school assistant varsity baseball coach Wes Matsel; maintenance department staff member Jason Buhr; McKenney-Harrison food service employee Amanda Saucedo; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Sheryl George; high school girls golf coach Trent Stuckey; bus garage secretary Angela Snider; and high school boys basketball varsity assistant coach Justin Lees.
The board approved the appointments of: seventh-grade boys basketball coach Doug Foley; eighth-grade girls basketball coach Craig Fordyce; Waterloo paraprofessionals Tania Cook and ToriAnne Ley; seventh-grade math teacher Erin Howard; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Samantha Harig; and high school third varsity assistant girls basketball coach Dustin Lambert.
