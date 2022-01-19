FORT WAYNE — Even as he released his first full album, “Bohemians,” last winter, Austin Marsh already was writing songs for his next project.
“Waiting on the Flood” by Austin & The Avenue will begin streaming Feb. 4, but to spark interest, his favorite track, “Dirt on My Hands,” can be heard online starting Friday on services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
“All of us are waiting on something good, sometimes, and waiting for the next good thing to come through,” Marsh said about the album’s title.
The new songs reflect his personal journey of “realignment and figuring out what’s really important and forgetting about all else that Is really a distraction,” said Marsh, 26, an Auburn native who now lives in Fort Wayne.
“Dirt on My Hands,” his favorite track, finds him getting in tune with nature.
“When I’m out digging in the dirt … it’s almost like a religious experience — being one with Mother Nature,” Marsh said. “It’s pretty open and loose … about feeling free and letting go, being in the wind and the rain … feeling less stressed and more connected to the things that really matter.
“I feel like I’m pretty lucky in the sense that I can come up with music pretty easily, and it’s just a matter of finding what I want to say,” he said about his songwriting process. “They walk hand in hand, but it’s definitely easier for me if I start with subject matter first. That way I know how to play off of it, musically.”
Marsh said he “definitely leaned into the old-school vibe on this batch of songs,” citing musical influences such as Jackson Browne and Joni Mitchell who are his seniors by some 50 years.
Adding to the vintage feel, Marsh used a tape machine in his recording process for “more natural sounding … warmer … raw sounds” with a hum and buzz in quiet moments.
“My ear has always gone toward the older sort of sound,” he said.
Marsh sings and plays both electric and acoustic guitars on the album. Backing him are the same three musicians as on the 2021 album — drummer Colin Boyd, with Tommy Saul on keyboard and Lance Roberts on bass guitar.
Outside the studio, Marsh usually performs solo in the Fort Wayne area. He’ll play at a First Friday event in downtown Auburn this spring.
“I want them to see me as a songwriter, rather than just a cover guy,” he said about his listeners.
As he looks ahead in his musical career, Marsh said one song from the new album, “Keep on Growing,” is “a little bit more personal as far as my journey. Years ago, I had dreams and desires of wanting to leave northeast Indiana, but my roots are here ….. and I enjoy having freedom to do my own thing and having the tools at my disposal to do and capture what I want to hear.”
He added, “When I was a teenager, it was kind of hard not to make being a musician my entire personality.” For this album, he said, “I tried to separate himself from being a musician. … I’m a person with all kinds of thoughts and feelings, and that’s not my entire being.”
Last year’s album attracted a streaming audience all across the nation, he said, and he hopes for more of the same with “Waiting on the Flood.”
“I love having this outlet. I love being able to tell stories in my lyrics,” he said.
“My real hope is that somebody that has an open mind and open heart can listen to one of my songs and maybe connect with me in that way. Even though we might never meet, maybe we can share a song.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.