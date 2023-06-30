Three people injured in rollover crash Friday

AUBURN — Three people were taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash just after 5 p.m. Friday on Interstate 69 in the area of the 326 mile marker, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Dawn Dedrick-Boyle, 47, of Hartford City, suffered a laceration to the arm, seat belt rash and left side pain.
Two passengers in the vehicle were also injured. Destiny Sapp, 20, of Dunkirk, suffered a head laceration. Nickolas Bear, 21, also of Dunkirk, complained of head and neck pain.
Police Dedrick-Boyle was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer north, police said. Traffic was heavy and beginning to slow due to a disable semi on the interstate.
Dedrick-Boyle told police she was traveling in the driving lane behind an SUV when the SUV abruptly applied the brakes.
Dedrick-Boyle said she swerved to the left to avoid impact and then to the right, losing control of her vehicle.
Police said Dedrick-Boyle's Trailblazer went off the east side of the road into a ditch. It traveled up a small hill, causing it to roll over one time, coming to rest upright racing east.
Dedrick-Boyle, Sapp and Bear were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of their injuries.
Police said the Trailblazer was a total loss.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, Indiana Excise Police, Department of Natural Resources, the Auburn police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
