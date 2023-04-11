1. Why should voters select you to continue serving on the City Council?
I offer voters a chance to have a hard working, organized, knowledgeable, business owner that wants to give my all back to our community as their At Large City Council representative. I am a passionate advocate for the city of Auburn. Through research, networking, and bringing a variety of viewpoints to the table, I can best serve the community now and in the future. I am at my best when finding ways to help people, organizations, and businesses thrive. I believe in collaboration and communication amongst all city leaders and constituents.
2. Please identify accomplishments made during your term of office.
During my term on city council, I have been instrumental in obtaining the Hoosier Enduring Legacies Program (HELP) grant to implement some amazing beneficial projects in the city of Auburn. I helped complete the Auburn 2040 comprehensive plan for the community’s future. This was an 18-month process during which we held community and stakeholder meetings and compiled data. This strategic plan was vital for Auburn to qualify for grant opportunities. One of the efforts I am most proud of is creating longevity for our fire and police first responders to make Auburn competitive with other surrounding cities in order to keep our citizens safe.
3. What are some future goals and projects you want to accomplish?
I will work to finish the HELP grant process and utilize the Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for future growth. I believe it is imperative to have transparency in the budget process. I will have finance committee budget workshops and work with the mayor, department heads and the clerk-treasurer to maintain a responsible conservative fiscal budget. Most importantly, city leaders need to collaborate, communicate and cooperate to expand our community assets while keeping our city budget in check.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a council member, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
Listening to concerns from constituents and city employees has been one of my greatest strengths of the past three years. This has been an emotionally charged, difficult situation. However, I try to see the learning and growth opportunities in all challenges. Ultimately city employees work for the Mayor who has hiring and firing privileges. The city council is in charge of ordinances, the budget, and resolutions. I plan to continue to work on the wage study for our employees in order to retain the quality people we have, but also to attract more talent to our community. I would also like to reduce the current city employee longevity plan from the current five-year waiting period to three years.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I was born and raised in Auburn, Indiana. At a young age, I had the privilege of helping my grandmother in a small retail store on Main Street, a perfect place to experience the impact my grandmother had, not only on the patrons of her store, but on the greater community of Auburn as a whole. Witnessing first-hand my grandmother’s kindness, passion, and willingness to serve others, I knew early on that it was those attributes that inspire positive change. Now as a wife, mother, business owner, and community leader, I carry on the legacy of those values, making my community the best it can be for generations to come.
I have been involved in numerous volunteer organizations both as a member and as a leader. These include the Northeast United Trails Task Force, First United Methodist Church-Finance Committee, American Enterprise Institute Leadership-Cohort 2022, Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy Chair, Fortitude Fund, DeKalb County Advisory Committee, City of Auburn Help Grand Core Team Member, Ambassador Institute for Civil Engagement Cohort 2021, Chair of the DeKalb County Young Republicans, Lugar Series Board of Governors 2021/2022, DeKalb County Broadband Initiative, Lugar Series Class of 2020/2021, City of Auburn — 2040 Auburn The Road Ahead Committee, Auburn Tri Kappa, DeKalb County Rural Opportunity Zone, City of Auburn — Redevelopment Commission 2020, Parkview DeKalb Patient & Family Advisory Council, DeKalb County Trails, Hearten House Gala Committee, DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street Board Member 2015-2021, and Core Team Member of the Hometown Collaboration Initiative.
I am married to my high school sweetheart, Jacob, and we have a son and daughter. I am the managing partner at Auburn Taylor Rental where I oversee the construction, special events, and sanitation divisions. I am Councilwoman for District 1 in Auburn and volunteer my time with many other organizations across the county. I am proud of this community and hope to pass on my love and passion to serve the people of northeast Indiana.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
You will not find anyone who loves Auburn more or who will work harder for the people of this community. I am easily accessible to all constituents and have a listening ear for anyone who has a concern, suggestion, thought, or idea to continue moving Auburn forward. Born and raised in Auburn, I have chosen to stay here to raise my children. I will continue to work hard for this community so my children will also want to stay and raise their children here.
