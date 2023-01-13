AUBURN — An Ohio-based company wants to install $4.5 million of manufacturing equipment at Irish Acres Dairy Farm in the 1800 block of C.R. 59, north of Butler, to turn manure into natural gas.
IGDB Biogas LLC, of Dublin, Ohio, is seeking a tax phase-in on the $4.5 million project that will create three new jobs with average annual salaries of $52,000.
The DeKalb County Council’s tax abatement committee met Thursday to consider the request and, based on a review and points process, recommended a 10-year abatement in 10% increments each year. The request will be referred to the DeKalb County Council for consideration at its Feb. 14 meeting.
“This is a new ancillary business for our company,” said IGDB Biogas tax manager Jeremy Brisson.
“We buy and resell natural gas and electricity. We’re starting to pivot our business and diversify a bit. This is brand new technology.”
“We are looking to partner with farms who have large amounts of cattle and take their waste and turn that into natural gas,” Brisson explained.
“We’re taking this cow waste, putting it in a digester, heating that. That’s creating the natural gas.
“We’ll divert some of the solid waste out, burn away some of the waste gas, and take that pure gas and truck it off to a — we’re actually looking also at an injection site … That injection site is where all the facilities will take their gas from a tanker, inject it into this compressor, which will further purify the gas, and then put it onto the pipeline and we’ll sell it to a commodities broker of some sort or utility to further it down the line to customers,” he continued.
After the gas has been taken out, the waste is injected back into the ground, the committee heard.
Brisson said most of the $4.5 million would be for the digester.
“What this project would be is we actually found a partner farmer that has a large number of cattle,” Brisson said.
“We actually need to pay per cow head. You don’t just get the waste for free … We have to pay for the cattle, put our own capital assets into this. We’ll lease the land from the farmer.”
Brisson said the company is looking at six potential sites in Indiana and one in Ohio.
He said the digester at Irish Acres would be in the open air and not in an enclosed building. He said IGDB Biogas would be leasing probably no more than one acre of the 14-acre dairy farm.
Committee member Amy Demske asked whether the process would be feasible with hog or chicken operations.
“I believe it could work,” Brisson said.
“I think for the most part it could be any type of animal waste.”
Anton King, president and CEO of DeKalb Economic Development Partnership Inc., said the estimated net property taxes with a 10-year abatement in 10% increments until year 10 would be $25,976 and an estimated tax abatement savings over that 10 years of $38,683.
