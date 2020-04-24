WATERLOO — DeKalb Central Schools will host a virtual preschool roundup Monday. An informational slide presentation will be posted on each elementary school’s website.
To enroll in preschool, children must be age 4 on or before Aug. 1.
Preschool roundup provides important information. Parents are encouraged to view the presentation and email any questions to DeKalb Central Schools' preschool director or the building principal:
• Preschool director, Sherry Crisp-Ridge, scrisp-ridge@dekalbcentral.net;
• Country Meadow Elementary, Michelle Molargik, mmolargik@dekalbcentral.net;
• James. R. Watson Elementary, Pam Shoemaker, pshoemaker@dekalbcentral.net;
• McKenney-Harrison Elementary, Alisa Smith, asmith@dekalbcentral.net;
• Waterloo Elementary, Amanda Rice, arice@dekalbcentral.net.
Parents should continue to check their child's school website for forthcoming information regarding enrollment.
