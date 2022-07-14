AUBURN — One person complained of chest pain following a two-vehicle crash at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of C.R. 35 and C.R. 52 south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Kimberly Deming, 56, of Auburn, complained of chest pain following the crash but refused to be transported to the hospital. Thomas Hefty, 69, of Auburn, was not injured.
Police said Hefty was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala and stopped at the intersection. According to a crash report, police said he assumed it was a three-way stop and entered the intersection when he was struck by Deming’s 2012 Kia Sedona.
Deming told police she was traveling south on C.R. 35 when the Hefty vehicle entered her lane of travel. She said she tried to stop but was unable to avoid the collision.
Police said both vehicles were total losses.
County police were assisted by the Jackson Township Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Tony’s Towing and Riverside Towing.
