HAMILTON — A Nappanee teen escaped injury when the tractor and trailer it was pulling went off the road and tipped onto its side in the 700 block of C.R. 61, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.
The accident was reported at 5:41 p.m. Thursday.
Kaylynn A. Martin, 19, of Nappanee, was driving the tractor south on C.R. 61, hauling hay in a trailer behind the tractor.
According to police, the tractor began to go off the road and Martin lost control of the tractor and trailer as it did so. When Martin attempted to over-correct, the tractor and trailer both tipped onto their sides.
Police said the roadway was shut down for approximately two hours while equipment was moved off the roadway.
