Officers arrest eight
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested eight people from April 1-6, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Anthony Dollier, 43, of the 4800 block of West DuPont Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 1 at 7:17 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on DeKalb County warrants charging him with two counts of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Chance Riccius, 25, of the 3500 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was arrested April 1 at 11:26 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kimberly Fields, 43, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 2 at 10:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
William Baumgartner, 71, of the 4900 block of Vandolah Road, Leo, was arrested April 2 at 6:53 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and Level 6 felony and public indecency, a Class C misdemeanor.
Heather Heaton, 36, of the 900 block of Dartmouth Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 2 at 8:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Chester Cameron, 28, of the 300 block of West 5th Avenue, Garrett, was arrested April 3 at 10:25 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor.
Macenzie Martin, 29, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 320W, Shipshewana, was arrested April 6 at 9:41 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Jordan, 44, of the 300 block of Fuller Street, Nashville, Michigan, was arrested April 6 at 8:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
