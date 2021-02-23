Officers arrest nine
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested nine people from Feb. 16-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Curtis Parker, 43, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kamron Brown, 43, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested Feb. 16 at 5:22 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Jordan, 39, of the 100 block of South C.R. 925E, LaGrange, was arrested Feb. 18 at 2:01 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Jerry Adams, 52, of the 2600 block of Hickory Street, Portage, was arrested Feb. 19 at 12:32 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Evan Lantz, 26, of the 1100 block of Elm Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 20 at 2:16 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Bath, 26, of the 100 block of East Bement Street, Edgerton, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 21 at 2:40 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
L.D. Slone, 26, of the 600 block of Barry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested Feb. 21 at 6:16 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Owen E. Zeedyk, 22, of the 9100 block of Anderson Street, Mark Center, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with rape, a Level 3 felony.
Danielle King, 33, of the 100 block of South C.R. 925E, LaGrange, was arrested Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
