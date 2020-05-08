WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library will offer virtual programs and curbside services this month.
Weekly programs:
• virtual craft program, Tuesday at 2 p.m.; and
• virtual storytime, Thursday at 10 a.m.
Curbside services
Beginning Monday, May 11, curbside services will be offered:
• Monday 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. (closed Memorial Day);
• Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.; and
• Thursday 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.
Phones will be answered:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
• Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and
• Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copies, faxes and scanning will be offered. People may call the library, 837-4491, to arrange times for these services.
For more information on any event, visit the library at 300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, or the website, waterloo.lib.in.us, or Facebook page.
