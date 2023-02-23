AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County’s Day of Caring will be held Friday, June 23.
Volunteer applications, sponsorships, and project applications go live on the United Way’s website Monday. The deadline for completed applications due to the United Way office is May 5.
Day of Caring is a way to connect groups of volunteers with community members looking for assistance with various projects for the overall benefit of an improved community.
Do you have a need United Way volunteers can assist with? Resource development and community engagement coordinator Mark Burnworth is accepting both volunteer and project applications up to the due date. Reach out with questions regarding a project to see if it will fit with the skill sets of volunteers.
The United Way said it has been very fortunate to have a large group of eager businesses and individuals ready to help the community.
Last year, almost 600 volunteers helped to complete 50 projects across DeKalb County. This year’s goal is 650 volunteers and 65 projects.
Do you know someone in need or deserving of a project this year? Share this or reach out to United Way of DeKalb County to schedule their project for Day of Caring. Each year, this event grows to touch more people and impact more lives.
For questions about Day of Caring, contact Burnworth at 927-0995 or by emailing mark@unitedwaydekalb.org. Visit the United Way of DeKalb County’s website at unitedwaydekalb.org for the latest information or visit the United Way office, 950 W. 15th St., Auburn.
