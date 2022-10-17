GARRETT — The Indiana State Department of Health will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center.
The JAM Center is located at 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
The clinic will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and up. The bivalent COVID-19 booster will also be on hand and available for people 12 and up who have had their primary doses.
The new booster can be given if it has been at least two months since the last COVID-19 vaccination. It is recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection wait at least three months before getting the new booster.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The DeKalb County Health Department will be hosting family flu vaccination clinics at the health department on Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday.
