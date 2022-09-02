No injuries reported in Waterloo crash
WATERLOO — There were no injuries, but one driver was cited following a two-vehicle crash at Union and Center streets at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer reported.
Jason L. Belcher, 20, of the 1100 block of Alyson Ave., Auburn, was cited for failure to stop for a stop sign at the intersection.
Police said Belcher, driving a 2009 Mazda RX-8, was traveling north on Center Street, approaching the Union Street intersection and a stop sign, when Belcher drove through the stop sign without stopping, and struck a westbound 2019 Freightliner Cascadia semi, driven by Daniel C. Kalloway, 58, of Dubuque, Iowa.
Police said Belcher's vehicle was a total loss with heavy front-end damage. Kalloway's semi sustained damage to the rear tractor wheel and tire and to the left side of the semi trailer van.
