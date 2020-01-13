AUBURN — A fire Monday morning caused heavy damage to a home east of Auburn at 4437 S.R. 8, the Auburn Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called at 7:27 a.m. with a report of the fire. They arrived at 7:32 a.m. to find a two-story house with heavy fire coming from the second floor and the rear of the home.
The initial dispatch said someone was still inside the home, but after firefighters searched the home, it was confirmed that no one was still in the home. The homeowner had escaped without injury.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in 20 minutes. They remained on the scene to extinguish and overhaul a few hidden fires found in some void areas of the home. They returned to their stations at 10:33 a.m.
The home and its contents were heavily damaged by the fire, said Fire Chief Michael VanZile.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Auburn Fire Department.
During the fire, the Corunna Fire Department stood watch at Auburn Fire Station 2.
