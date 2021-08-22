Family. Safety. Exercise and recreation. Connectivity. These are just a handful of the benefits of trail development in northeast Indiana, according to trail users and enthusiasts.
“We recognize the health benefits, both to our population but also to our community, in that having trails and safe places for people to ride and to walk and to run will help to attract people to our county and help to advance the appeal of our county especially to younger generations who we need in order to expand our local capabilities,” said Noble Trails board president Dr. Terry Gaff.
The Noble Trails system began about 10 or 11 years ago with an idea, and has, over the last five years, been able to pave a trail — the Fishing Line Trail — that extends from Kendallville to Rome City, Gaff said.
“We’re planning and attempting to extend the trail in either direction, both north and south, from Rome City to Wolcottville and from Kendallville to Avilla and beyond, but those are in the planning stages and have a long time to go,” he added.
DeKalb County recently adopted a trails plan that will be used to guide future planning and development of trails in unincorporated DeKalb County with connections to neighboring counties and municipalities and their existing trails networks.
Having an official, adopted plan will make the county eligible to apply for state and federal grants to develop the trails.
The plan recommends a north-south connection trail from Allen County to Steuben County as a priority. It would connect the Poka-Bache Trail, that runs from Ouabache State Park in Wells County to Pokagon State Park in Steuben County. The north-south connection in DeKalb County would include the Rieke Park Trail through Auburn and the Auburn/Waterloo Trail running along C.R. 427, with remaining segments yet to be completed, according to the plan.
“The reality is that the Poka-Bache Trail, when completed, will be the longest segment of continuous (trail) in Indiana,” said John Longenecker, chairman of Steuben County Trails.
In Steuben County, the trail from Commons Park all the way to Pokagon State Park is complete, Longenecker said.
About eight miles of trail to Steuben County’s southern border still remains to be developed, Longenecker said.
“It is a focus to get this segment done,” he added, noting it is hoped to have the section complete by 2026-28.
“The reality is, in finishing the backbone, we can branch off that and go to our other outlying areas,” Longenecker said.
With a focus on safety, the LaGrange County Trails group is working to develop the Hawpatch Trail, which will stretch from Millersburg to Topeka, and from Topeka to Wolcottville. The trail will aim to provide a safe hiking and biking trail for families, commuters, fitness enthusiasts, and more.
“Right now, we’re concentrating on purchasing the land in LaGrange County, but then we’ll also be working and purchasing land in Noble and Elkhart County to complete the trail because part of it will be in Elkhart County and then part of it will be in Noble County to connect to Wolcottville,” said LaGrange County Trails President Jeff Wingstrom. He said LaGrange County Trails also will be working with other trails groups on the project.
“Once the land is purchased, then we can start raising money to develop and complete the trail,” Wingstrom said.
“Optimistically, we hope to start next year.”
Wingstrom said trails have been found to improve connectivity between communities, have health benefits by offering a means of outdoor recreation and promote family activities as families will use the trails together.
“One of the bigger things though, is safety, especially for our proposed trail, because thousands of bicyclists, Amish bicyclists, ride into Topeka every day for work. And so they are on roads. And we’ve had deaths. Bicycle-vehicle accidents are on the rise, so there’s a huge safety benefit for developing trails,” Wingstrom said.
Also in LaGrange County is the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail that connects Shipshewana to Middlebury and then to Goshen, where it connects into other trail systems in Elkhart County.
The trail is going to be extended from its current ending point at C.R. 850W and come into downtown Shipshewana, said Phyllis Youga, executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The extension will be about 1 1/2 miles, Youga said.
“It gets a lot of use because we’re a vacation destination, so it attracts the outdoor enthusiast, but it also gets a lot of traffic from the Amish going to and from work,” Youga said of the Pumpkinvine.
Over the past year, as COVID canceled many activities and the public was encouraged to participate in outdoor activities, the trail saw an uptick in use, Youga said.
Wingstrom noted data collected by the Michiana Area Council of Governments found 79,389 bicyclists and 10,229 pedestrians passed the counter on the section of the Pumpkinvine Trail from Shipshewana to Middlebury.
In its findings, MACOG noted that since most people travel out and return, the number of trail users is likely half the passes reported in its data.
“We feel like the Pumpkinvine Trail is just a real asset to the community as a vacation destination because it just adds that outdoor element so it goes perfectly with all of the parks and the canoeing, kayaking, and all the river activities that we offer. It’s just another outdoor activity and certainly during times of COVID that was very popular, and remains popular,” Youga said.
“With having an Amish population, their primary transportation is not horse and buggy, it’s bicycle, so it’s a very safe avenue for them to travel back and forth between communities as well.”
Gaff said Noble Trails does not have trail counters at this point.
“We know from our experience on the trail that we have members of our group who spend a lot of time on the trail both maintaining it and simply using it. We know that there have been significant numbers of people using it.
“I go out to use the trail on a regular basis and it is very seldom that I’m on the trail when I don’t see or meet up with other people who are also using the trails. Certainly it’s something that could tolerate even more use, happily,” he said.
Trails enthusiasts and advocates agree that trails are an asset in attracting people to and retaining people in a community.
“Pedestrian trails and bikeways have become a major factor in the economic development of communities, as well as a recreational source for a healthier population and an improved quality of life,” according to the DeKalb County Trails Plan.
“Trails can provide easier and safer connections to points of interest, alternative means for commuting to work, and connections to schools, shopping and other facilities. Trails, if extensive enough, can also provide for regional and local connections with other trails, municipalities, counties and possibly other states.”
