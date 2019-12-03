Juliana DeVos
AUBURN — Juliana Christine DeVos was born Oct. 24, 2019, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne, to Michael and Sara DeVos of Auburn. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. She joins siblings Nathaniel and Elizabeth DeVos.
Paternal grandparents are Jim and Theresa DeVos of Angola. Maternal grandparents are Tom and Janie Whitehead of Warsaw. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Charles and Gizella Rupchock and the late Al and Edith DeVos. Maternal great-grandparents are Frank and Diane Whitehead and Cecil and Chong Ward, all of Warsaw.
