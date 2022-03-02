AUBURN — Efforts to stabilize the city’s building and planning department are moving forward as another key position within the department was filled.
Tim Reuille of Fort Wayne started his new position as building inspector for the city on Valentine’s Day, filling a position which has been empty since late December.
Reuille, who has worked as a plumbing contractor for over 30 years, including 11 years in which he owned his own company, said he is settling into his new role.
“People have been very nice,” he said. “I am trying to pick up on everything as fast as I can.”
As Reuille transitions into the position, he will be working alongside former city inspector Bill Spohn, who was brought in on a contract basis to help with the daily operations of the building and planning department after the first of the year.
Spohn retired from the city as director of the building, planning and development department in July 2016. He has been working alongside Kellie Knauer, who was hired as department head on Jan. 31.
Reuille said he applied for the position because he was looking for a change of pace because of the current construction job climate. He said with the cost of construction materials rising and lack of employees, it was becoming increasingly difficult to operate his own business.
He also said at the age of 57, it was time to slow down and find a regular 40-hour a week job.
As the city’s building inspector, his time is split between working in the office and doing inspections outside of the office.
The building inspector’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to, enforcing the city’s building codes and ordinances. He is also in charge of reviewing blueprints to make sure new construction and additions to existing homes and businesses meet state and city code.
The city requires permits for general building and plumbing projects, demolition work, electric work, excavation, fence installation among others.
