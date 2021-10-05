AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission will consider an application from MetalX which could potentially fill a vacant building in the community.
MetalX, a commercial recycling manufacturer, has entered into an agreement to buy the former Eaton facility at 201 Brandon St. in Auburn. According to an application submitted to the city of Auburn, the transaction is subject to the rezoning of the property from L-1 (light industrial) to L-2 (heavy industrial).
The request is to rezone approximately 32 acres of the Eaton Corp. property located along Brandon Street extending to Michigan Avenue on the city’s west end. The request includes the former Eaton facility and offices.
The Auburn Plan Commission will consider the request during a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, Auburn City Hall.
The rezoning of the property would allow MetalX to conduct recycling processing at the site and allow for outside storage. Recycling processing and outside storage are permitted uses under L-2.
MetalX currently has a facility in Waterloo and one on Oren Drive in Auburn. The new facility would be used as a nonferrous scrap processing facility. It would also house the company’s wire chopping line.
The company’s application says the initial plan is to locate a wire chopping operation at the site. The company’s current wire chopping line on Oren Drive has to be emptied and cleaned every time the wire to be chopped shifts from aluminum to copper wire.
The new location will give the company considerably more outdoor storage. The exact use of the site is still up in the air, according to the application, depending on equipment availability and cost of moving equipment.
Nonferrous scrap is normally stored in bins around the scrapyard divided into various grades.
Once the facility on Brandon Street is operational with either two wire chopping lines or a wire chopping line and general processing line, MetalX expects to have 60 employees on site.
The company is also looking at utilizing the office onsite as its headquarters, which would bring an additional 40 people to the site.
The application says the site would see about 30 trucks a day, a traffic plan that is similar to the current Oren Drive facility. Trucks would utilize Interstate 69 and 7th Street. For a historical perspective, the truck traffic for Eaton was up to 36 trucks per day when it was operating at full capacity.
Questions about the project should be directed to the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development at 925-6449 or bpd@ci.auburn.in.us. The complete plan is available for review at the City of Auburn’s Department of Building, Planning and Development or online ci.auburn.in.us.
