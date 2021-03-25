The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to encourage people to help keep the blood supply “on track” by donating blood or platelets.
People can schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 automatically will be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 race.
The Red Cross also will automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
More donors are needed now to help ensure hospitals are ready to respond to the needs of patients this month, the Red Cross said.
Every day, patients such as Tara Brower rely on life-saving blood products. In December 2020, Brower was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She has received 46 units of blood so far for her treatment.
“The gift of blood donations from selfless strangers allows me to continue my fight against AML,” Brower said. “I am truly grateful for these donors and their commitment to allow people like me to fight for our lives.”
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Testing also may identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful in identifying individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody tests within two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance, the Red Cross said.
Each donors is asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and is required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
