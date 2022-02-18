AUBURN — Ten people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Feb. 9-16.
Judge Pro Tem Zachary Lightner imposed the following sentences:
Ivan Saravia of the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days which have been served, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year.
David Via of the 200 block of East 6th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except one two days, which have been served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Judge Adam Squiller imposed the following sentences:
Michelle Strand of the 900 block of South Market Street, Kokomo, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for five days served, for possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Quinten Bowers of the 300 block of West 18th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for dealing marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days.
Austin Wood of the 300 block of South High Street, Warsaw, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended, and was placed on probation for two years, for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jeremy Champion of the 2100 block of Boulder Drive, Kendallville, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for five days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Nicholas Martz of the 1700 block of C.R. 14, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, both Level 6 felonies. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Kerstin Mapes of the 2900 block of South 475 East, Hamilton, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Corben Ruse of the 200 block of East Grant Street, Hartford City, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for eight days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Hunter Boger of the 700 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for one day served, and was fined $100 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.