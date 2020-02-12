AUBURN — Local legislators will meet with constituents on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 9 a.m. at the Auburn City Hall Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn.
The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has invited Sen. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange; Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn; and Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, to share updates on this year’s legislative session and give the community an opportunity to ask questions.
“We encourage the community to be informed and engaged participants in our government. We are proud to offer opportunities like this to interact with our local representatives,” said the chamber’s executive director, Shannon Carpenter. “I would also like to thank our sponsor, the Northeast Indiana Regional Chamber, for supporting this event.”
