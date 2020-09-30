FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne VA Medical Center will hold multiple drive-through flu shot clinics from September to October.
Shots will be free to all VA-enrolled veterans who bring their Veteran Healthcare ID cards. Veterans are asked to wear loose-fitting, short sleeve shirts.
Flu vaccinations also will be offered to veterans at every face-to-face scheduled appointment. If veterans are unable to attend drive-through flu shot clinics and want to receive flu vaccinations, they can call their primary care teams.
Fort Wayne drive-through flu shot clinics will be held:
• today — 2-6 p.m.;
• Thursday — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Saturday — 8-11 a.m.;
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Wednesday, Oct. 7 — 2-6 p.m.;
• Thursday, Oct. 8 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and
• Saturday, Oct. 10 — 8-11 a.m.
The VA is asking veterans to wear appropriate face masks while on its campuses and in off-site clinic. People who are sick or have symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, should stay home and call a health provider, the VA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.