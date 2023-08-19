Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6:15 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools reorganization meeting for election of officers, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — Auburn Tree Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
