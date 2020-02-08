AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday and Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Trever A. Dunn of the 4900 block of Westbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on home detention, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Kyle L. Knott, of Serenity House, Auburn, received a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence and 3 1/2 years of probation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, with an enhancement for being a habitual vehicular substance offender. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Eleisha A. Morris of the 800 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to three years in jail, all suspended except five days, for possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony. She received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for three years and was fined $1. In a separate case, she was sentenced to 130 days in jail, with credit for 65 days served, and fined $1 for counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony.
Melody S. Peffley of the 300 block of John Street, Butler, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cheyanne Kerns of the 2000 block of C.R. 81, Butler, was fined $1 for failure to appear, a Level 6 felony.
Sarah Steury of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on home detention. She received one year of probation and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.