Well, three weeks in and six agreed expectations on your list so far. A pretty good start to working toward that goal of successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting.
Here is number seven ... agree and set a standard for your co-parenting relationship, that you will not fight or argue in front of your child(ren) and that you will be respectful of each other in the presence of your child(ren).
Yes, this is a thing, especially in high-conflict co-parenting. I don’t think it’s intentional, but anger and emotion-driven reaction and response to an ex is why applying the four formula parts is so important to your co-parenting relationship. Set the example that you can co-parent respectfully and responsibly through this difficult time and do that.
This next standard was mentioned in the routine series and is also a standard because of its importance. Agreed expectation number eight ... agree and set a standard to co-parent similar in each home to lessen the confusion for your child(ren), while presenting a united front in the face of this new normal that you are creating, following the decision to separate or divorce.
The importance of this was addressed in the routine series, and it is a standard that ranks as one of the most important, if you attach impact on children resulting from not applying this as a standard in your co-parenting. Children having to navigate through separation or divorce, sometimes is the result of this standard not being in place and is a high price for children. It is confusing for children to have two different sets of expectations in each home, because of co-parents who may be in the middle of a power struggle with an ex. Really refer to the formula parts to help apply these standards to your co-parenting. You will be happy that you did and most importantly, your child(ren) will be happy that you did.
I hope you all have a great week.
