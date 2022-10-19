AUBURN — Relief efforts to alleviate electric rates to Metal Technologies Inc. within the City of Auburn took another step forward Tuesday night and is closer to becoming reality after years of work and conversation.
The joint petition, known as a consent to serve, will provide relief to MTI and allow them to produce its products at a competitive cost, compared to its other facilities. Auburn’s Board of Works approved the measure at its Oct. 13 meeting.
With approval from the Auburn Common Council, the issue will now be sent to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for final approval. If approved, MTI will be buying its power directly from Indiana & Michigan Power (I&M) at a much reduced rate from what it was being charged from the city.
“The goal of this arrangement is to provide reliable and cost effective services to MTI and to avoid potential load and economic losses for Auburn Electric and Indiana and Michigan Power,” Mayor Mike Ley said. “MTI is an important part of the Auburn community in many ways. MTI revitalized a failed business that previously operated within the city and has grown that into a successful business.”
MTI currently uses more electric power than any other industrial facility within the city and is one of the city’s largest employers with close to 400 high-paying, blue-collar jobs.
The mayor and city administration have been working with I&M and MTI for years to secure an agreement that works for everyone in an effort to keep the company located in Auburn.
“We don’t want to lose MTI as a customer and I&M doesn’t want to lose them as a customer,” Ley said.
City Attorney Erik Weber said MTI is making a substantial investment in the new rate design. They will be paying the city of Auburn over $1 million up front if the joint agreement is approved.
He said I&M will also be crediting the city a substantial amount of money to help maintain an effective revenue stream, which has been projected over the next six years.
The joint agreement will be for six years, with the opportunity for MTI to renegotiate the agreement before it expires.
Nick Heiny, an attorney representing MTI, said the agreement puts the facility on much better footing.
“I want to thank the council, mayor, Eric and those attorneys on the phone for fighting for us,” he said.
Heiny said with the improved electric rate, the company will be able to look at expanding its process, allowing for additional output from the facility.
Doug Weaver, who also represented MTI, said the Auburn facility is looking at expanding its melting capacity and updating its molding machines as early as next year.
After last week’s Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, Ley said a recent economic development impact study showed that MTI has an economic impact of $245 million to the city of Auburn and DeKalb County.
The agreement has no effect on the power rates for the residents of Auburn, as the city only purchases the power it uses.
If the six-year joint agreement is approved by the IURC, it could begin as soon as 2023.
The issue will go through second reading at the Nov. 1 Auburn Common Council meeting. It was approved unanimously Tuesday night.
