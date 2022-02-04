AUBURN — Friday night was the perfect weather to carve masterpieces out of ice as temperatures hovered near single digits.
Lining the snow-covered walkways of the James Cultural Plaza was 29 ice sculptures created by Stephan Koch, of Indiana Ice Studio, in Danville. The ice sculptures doubled as advertisements for local businesses around downtown.
The event was part of this year’s WinterFest, which drew residents to downtown, bundled up in their winter coats and hats.
Village Dulcimer provided live music at the Atrium Marketplace on 6th Street, which also featured various artists.
The event is sponsored by Auburn Main Street.
