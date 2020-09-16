Friday
3-7 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions at Auburn Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 vendors. Face masks and social distancing will be followed. No on-site seating.
Noon to 5 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, YMCA, 533 North St., Auburn. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Saturday
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique, performance cars.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions, RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. No on-site seating will be available.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, title to be announced, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Sunday
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions, RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. No on-site seating will be available.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 24
6-8 p.m. — Cruise-in on the courthouse square in Auburn; free admission for car exhibitors and spectators; car registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Noon to 4 p.m. — Vintage car cruise-in at the Spencerville Covered Bridge. Free admission. Food trucks will be on site. Tables and chairs will be available, but visitors may bring their own lawn chairs.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
1-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, DeKalb Molded Plastics, 550 W. Main St., Butler. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thursday, Oct. 1
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Butler United Methodist Women rummage sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler. Masks are required.
Friday, Oct. 2
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Butler United Methodist Women rummage sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler. Masks are required.
Saturday, Oct. 3
9 a.m. to noon — Butler United Methodist Women rummage sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler. Bag day. Masks are required.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Noon — Our Lady of Fatima 15 Decade Rosary, DeKalb County Courthouse Square, north sidewalk. Masks are required. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 925-9252.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
