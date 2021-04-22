INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, reacted Thursday to the completion of the 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
"Despite the obstacles and unique circumstances of this legislative session, the General Assembly has been able to pass a historic budget that includes an unprecedented $1.9 billion in new money for K-12 education, in addition to providing relief for individuals and businesses still recovering from the effects of the past year,” Kruse said.
”The bills we passed will benefit Hoosiers and will render our time spent at the Statehouse this year efficient and impactful,” he added.
“I am grateful for my colleagues in both the Senate and the House of Representatives for their support on these important issues. As we bring our legislative business to a close this session, I am optimistic for the future of our state. There is still much work to be done, but this past year has been a true testament to Hoosiers' resilience as we work to restore our state to a pre-pandemic environment.”
Kruse said the 2021 legislative session was unique in many ways, from social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, to authoring legislation to help Hoosiers battling hardships from the pandemic as quickly as possible.
He pointed out a few bills that he said will improve Indiana.
To protect religious freedom during public emergencies, Kruse supported Senate Enrolled Act 263 this session. It would ban state and local governments from imposing restrictions on religious organizations and religious services that are more restrictive than those imposed on other businesses and organizations deemed "essential services" during a disaster.
“This bill also adds that the state, a political subdivision, and any of their employees or officers may not restrict the right of the people to worship in person during a disaster emergency,” Kruse said.
Kruse was involved in Senate Enrolled Act 413, which would establish a panel to study improving charter school funding and methods for efficient school building utilization by school corporations. The panel would submit recommendations to the governor and legislative council.
Kruse sponsored House Enrolled Act 1313, which would require the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to inform former disabled students by mail of certain training and educational opportunities. He said it would improve the employment options available to former students with disabilities by consolidating employment opportunities into one easily accessible list, eliminating the need to search and navigate through job postings.
