AUBURN — The Auburn Main Street board of directors Tuesday announced that Andrea Kern is the organization’s new executive director.
“Andrea brings a wealth of knowledge and diverse background of experiences to AMS. Her passion for Main Street development, historic preservation and the State of Indiana will be such a value to our organization. She will be able to capitalize on the momentum we have had over the past six years, and I cannot wait to see where she takes us,” said Eldon Byler, president of AMS.
The Mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant downtown, the organization said.
Before joining AMS, Kern served as the northeast community liaison for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. During her three years with OCRA, she helped numerous communities in 16 northeast counties to accomplish individual goals, receive grant funding, grow local capacity and community development.
Before her time with OCRA, Kern worked as preservation specialist for Architecture and Community Heritage of Fort Wayne. Her nonprofit background helped Kern develop and hone her skills in grant writing, fundraising and tax credits, along with education and advocacy, Auburn Main Street said. She also has experience working as an independent consultant with Noblesville Main Street and Indiana Landmarks to develop design guidelines for the downtown historic district in Noblesville.
“The downtown’s growth over the last several years is due in large part to the dedication and passion of Auburn Main Street. As a lifelong Auburn resident, I’m excited to apply my experience with networking, project development, nonprofit experience as well as the Main Street Approach to growing the AMS organization,” Kern said. “I’m thrilled to join this devoted team and help it achieve even more.”
Kern has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Indiana University and a Master of Science degree in historic preservation from Ball State University.
Outside of work, she has volunteered with Auburn’s Main Street organization as part of the facade grant committee. She also serves on the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library board and is an active volunteer throughout the community. As a native of Auburn, her love of historic properties began at home. She lives near downtown Auburn with her husband, Jacob, and son Jack.
Auburn Main Street is a 501©(3) nonprofit and is governed by a board of directors composed of local people with a common interest, the organization said. For more information, people can visit the organization’s social media @AuburnMainStreet and website AuburnMainStreet.org.
