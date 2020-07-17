AUBURN — Thanks to local dairy farmers and the American Dairy Association Indiana, the Catholic Charities Community Center of Caring has increased its cooler capacity with a Turbo Air M3 Refrigerator.
The industrial-grade refrigeration unit was provided through a Farmer Community Relief Grant set up by American Dairy Association Indiana, an organization representing more than 800 dairy farm families throughout Indiana.
“Local dairy farmer Tim Haynes applied for a community relief grant, and we are fortunate to receive one,” said Shirley Johnson, manager of the Auburn Community Center of Caring. “This unit will help keep local families nourished with dairy and other perishable items during this unprecedented time of need.”
As communities continue to face rising unemployment in the face of the pandemic, food such as dairy items with their high nutritional value are in even greater demand. Because of this need, the Community Center of Caring in Auburn typically serves 4,170 people per month.
“Dairy is the No. 1 requested food item at pantries,” said Allie Rieth, farmer relations manager at American Dairy Association Indiana. “Unfortunately, it is the least donated because of a lack of refrigeration.”
Rieth said people interested in assisting local food banks can visit the Give-a-Gallon website — milklife.com/give — to provide dairy products to those who need them most.
