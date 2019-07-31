AUBURN — Tonight’s annual Party in the Park is being moved due to street construction.
The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Features of the party included free and discount-priced food, free games and inflatables. It is open to the public and sponsored by the church.
The event is being from its traditional site of Smith Acres Park due to construction on Duesenberg Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.