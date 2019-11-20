Holidays — it is that time of year when separated or divorced parents are either following a court-ordered parenting plan about scheduled holiday visits for their child(ren), or they are trying to come up with an agreement about the holiday visits.
Here is some help ... come to agreements that benefit what is in the best interest of the child(ren). Come to agreements that maybe allow you both time with your child(ren). Come to agreements that you know your child(ren) will adapt best to, with the least amount of upset to their lives. Come to agreements that allow the holidays to continue to be happy ones for the child(ren) and come to agreements that allow your child(ren) to see you working together, trying to reach agreements that are going to affect them.
I’ll be talking about adaptability and flexibility in upcoming basics, but you may need to be adaptable and flexible in order to be able to come to workable agreements through the holidays, keeping in mind these helpful tips for reaching those agreements. I hope you all have a great week.
