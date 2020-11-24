Officers arrest 11
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 11 people from Nov. 16-21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kesean Richardson, 18, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Corunna, was arrested Nov. 16 at 4:35 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Denzil White, 46, of Goshen, was arrested Nov. 17 at 11:02 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cameron Barnett, 33, of the 5900 block of North Rockingham, McCordsville, was arrested Nov. 18 at 10:28 a.m. by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cory Horn, 50, of the 1300 block of S.R. 8, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 18 at 8:35 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dalton Jones, 30, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 19 at 5:59 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
John Depew, 53, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested Nov. 19 at 9:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with two counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
Austin Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 20 at 9:57 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with burglary, a Level 4 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Pike, 18, of the 600 block of Roselawn Court, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 21 at 3:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Grant Trammel, 19, of the 1100 block of West Stadium Avenue, West Lafayette, was arrested Nov. 21 at 3:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Isaac Farnsworth, 18 of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 21 at 3:57 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jerad Pease, 18, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 21 at 10:10 a.m. by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
