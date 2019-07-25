AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 17 people from Sunday through Wednesday of this week, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Adam Sumner, 35, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested Sunday at 5:25 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cole Hankins, 37, of the 800 block of Harbor Court, Rome City, was arrested Monday at 11:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Madison Miner, 21, of the 400 block of East Sunset Drive, South Whitley, was arrested Monday at 12:46 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Rachel Frost, 36, of the 200 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested Monday at 2:35 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
William Osbun, 31, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Monday at 7:12 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a probation violation hearing and new charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony: possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ariel Middleton, 33, of the 4000 block of C.R. 43, Auburn, was arrested Monday at 7:44 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Amanda Garrison, 25, of the 1800 block of Wheeler Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Monday at 9:26 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Andrew Herrick, 21, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Monday at 11:48 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jaiden Hatzell, 23, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Tuesday at 4:21 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Jowaun Scher, 22, of the 300 block of East First Street, Auburn, was arrested Tuesday at 9:35 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Wilson, 31, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested Tuesday at 12:24 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jason Oetting, 46, of the 200 block of Lane 140, Little Otter Lake, Fremont, was arrested Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Michael Hostetler, 43, of the 1400 block of Connie Jean Boulevard, Garrett, was arrested Tuesday at 2:42 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Shannon Husted, 43, of the 300 block of Michigan Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant for a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kimberly Turk, 25, of the 13500 block of Madden Road, Churubusco, was arrested Wednesday at 1:18 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shelby Corey, 33, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested Wednesday at 1 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Gavin Ralston, 36, of the 400 block of Lee Street, Mount Gilead, Ohio, was arrested Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and intimidation, Level 6 felony.
